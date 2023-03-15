Destruction of two Russian T-72B tanks with American Javelin ATGM. VIDEO

A video recording the destruction of two Russian T-72B tanks with the help of the American Javelin ATGM has been published online.

As Censor.NET reports, at the moment of the explosion of the first tank, you can see how the turret of the armored car is detached from the hull and thrown to a considerable distance.

