ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8952 visitors online
News Video War
41 672 68

Destruction of two Russian T-72B tanks with American Javelin ATGM. VIDEO

A video recording the destruction of two Russian T-72B tanks with the help of the American Javelin ATGM has been published online.

As Censor.NET reports, at the moment of the explosion of the first tank, you can see how the turret of the armored car is detached from the hull and thrown to a considerable distance.

Watch more: Mykolaiv paratroopers repelled assault on positions and destroyed tank near Donetsk. VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1117) elimination (5856) Javelin (52) ATGM_ (63)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 