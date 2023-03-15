ENG
Enemy SU-24 aircraft was shot down by fighters of 93rd SMB "Kholodny Yar" near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Fighters of the 93rd SMB "Kholodny Yar" shot down a Russian SU-24 aircraft near Bakhmut.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of the explosion of the plane during the fall and the parachute of the pilot, who managed to eject, was published online.

