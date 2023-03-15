Russian aggression is approaching moment when it can collapse - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 385th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today was a fruitful international day for our country, for our defense. We held another meeting in the Ramstein format, the tenth one. Ammunition for our soldiers, artillery, tanks, protection of the Ukrainian sky - all this was discussed. There are solutions. This is especially important now, when it is felt that the Russian aggression is approaching the point where it can break.

There is no terrorist that can increase its potential in confronting the free world. Russia is no exception. We must constantly increase the pressure on terror. Pressure in our defense, in sanctions against Russia, in destroying the ways the Russian state and its companies circumvent sanctions, in political and legal pressure.

The more pressure we put on them, the faster we will move towards restoring our territorial integrity and international legal order. We are doing our best to make our partners feel this. We need to keep pressing this need. Step by step. Without ceasing. The occupier must be destroyed," Zelensky said.

Watch more: There is a clear position of Headquarters - to strengthen Bakhmut direction, - Zelensky. VIDEO