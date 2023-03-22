Russia cannot be stopped by anything but our victory - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 392nd day of full-scale war with Russia.

The corresponding vidro was posted by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In Donbas, in Kharkiv region, everywhere where Russian evil has come, it is obvious that the terrorist state cannot be stopped by anything but our victory. And we will ensure it - the Ukrainian victory. In all areas of the east of our country where there is a Ukrainian flag, there is hope. You can feel it.

We will do everything to ensure that the blue and yellow colors continue their liberation movement, to return normal life to our entire land, from Donetsk to the border. We will definitely respond to every attack on our cities by the occupier... Today's Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia, the night attack on Kyiv region... All Russian attacks will be met with a military, political and legal response.

Russia is losing this war. There is no entity in the world that does not already feel this. Everyone already understands this. And every Russian murderer should understand that an arrest warrant is the best thing that can happen to them," Zelenskyy said.

