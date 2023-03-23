Sheikh Mansour Battalion defending Ukraine near Bakhmut asks for help with purchase of two pickup trucks and a van. VIDEO

Sheikh Mansour Battalion, which is currently defending Ukraine from Russian invaders in Bakhmut sector, is asking Ukrainians to help provide them with vehicles. The soldiers need 2 pickup trucks and 1 van so that they can continue to destroy our common enemy as effectively as possible.

It was announced by founder of the Volunteer Center UA.HELP Yurii Levchenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"True Chechens, who know the value of freedom and have not forgotten the struggle of their ancestors against Russian enslavement, are defending Ukraine at the cost of their own lives.

Chechen combat units have demonstrated their courage and high combat capability in our Great War against Russian imperialism, and we must help these brave men.

One of these units is the Sheikh Mansour Battalion, which is fighting side by side with Ukrainian defenders against the Russian invaders in the Bakhmut sector. Our Volunteer Center Ua.Help has repeatedly helped these fighters and now they have asked us to help them cover the loss of vehicles and purchase 2 pickup trucks and 1 van so they can continue to destroy our common enemy as effectively as possible.

Now we are appealing to all Ukrainians of good will to help raise the necessary funds and show the gratitude of the Ukrainian people to the people who are defending our land and who are also fighting for a free Ichkeria. The total cost of these vehicles is approximately 21,000 euros, and we have already raised half of the amount.

We urge everyone to join in this very important fundraiser, and to everyone who donates 2000 UAH or more, we will send a shell casing from an American grenade launcher used by Sergeant Vadym Feshchenko (video).

These shell casings are straight from the Bakhmut front line and can be used as excellent candle holders.

To receive a shell casing, please send a screenshot of your contribution and details of where to send it to us in Telegram or Viber 0632993996, or write to our Vadym Kudovbenko in private here.

Thank you for your help!

Glory to Ukraine! Freedom to Ichkeria! Death to Russian imperialism!

All the details you can find below, but we also urge you to subscribe to automatic monthly contributions on Patreon of our volunteer center (https://patreon.com/uahelp), so that we can quickly close smaller requests of the soldiers, because it is simply technically impossible to make a separate collection for each request (and each new subscriber also receives a cool gift - a wonderful gift set with a T-shirt with "Peonies" of our patron 43rd Artillery Brigade - such as this one.

------------------------

You can find our reports on the Facebook page of our volunteer center (facebook.com/centeruahelp) and our YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@narodovladdia

Here are a few examples of how we have already provided fighters with vehicles: https://www.facebook.com/100083062463738/posts/181291534649594 https://fb.watch/j7d9xeveSd/ https://fb.watch/jrdHqYVziz/

A separate Monobank "jar" for collecting funds on cars for real Chechens:

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/66j9RZNJwY

Other details of our Volunteer Center "UA.HELP":

Privat: 4731219619498052

Mono: 5375414116170464

PayPal: [email protected]

Details of the legal entity of the Charitable Foundation "UA.Help" are here: https://uahelp.narodovladdia.com/#donate", - Levchenko called..