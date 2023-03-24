Fantastic shooting accuracy. Artillery of 92 SMB works. VIDEO

Artillerymen of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after the head of the Koshov Ivan Sirko destroyed the complex of radio reconnaissance and radio electronic warfare.

As Censor.NET reports, a soldier of the 92nd brigade and lawyer Leonid Maslov told about this on his page on social networks and published a video recording of a successful artillery attack.

"The enemy installed a number of their antennas for electronic intelligence and EW on the communication tower. This was prevented by our artillery. First, the electronic intelligence control post with the personnel hidden in the building is destroyed. One shot of a high-precision projectile leads to the desired result. Minus almost the entire personnel of the duty station parts. Well, and then the tower itself with electronic equipment. The enemy has a large human resource, but there are not so many antennas. Another shot with artistic precision. Like in a circus," the author of the publication writes in the comment to the video.

