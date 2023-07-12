Zelenskyy: We received support from leaders and unambiguity that Ukraine will be in NATO. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to journalists after NATO Summit in Vilnius.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an official telegram by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"What did we get from the Summit? The support of the leaders and the unambiguity that Ukraine will be in NATO. When will this happen? I believe that we will be in NATO as soon as the security situation stabilises. In simple terms, when the war is over, Ukraine will definitely be invited to join NATO, and Ukraine will definitely become a member of the Alliance. I have not heard any other opinion today," the President noted.

