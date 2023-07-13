Gunners destroy enemy self-propelled guns "Hyacinth-S" with spectacular strike. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery destroyed an enemy Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system in Petrivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the spectacular and effective strike by the artillery soldiers was posted on social media.

"The crew of the Russian self-propelled artillery system "Hyacinth-S" felt the work of Ukrainian artillery in the village of Petrivka, Zaporizhzhia region," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.

