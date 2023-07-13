ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6205 visitors online
News Video War
14 678 17

Gunners destroy enemy self-propelled guns "Hyacinth-S" with spectacular strike. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery destroyed an enemy Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system in Petrivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the spectacular and effective strike by the artillery soldiers was posted on social media.

"The crew of the Russian self-propelled artillery system "Hyacinth-S" felt the work of Ukrainian artillery in the village of Petrivka, Zaporizhzhia region," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.

See also Censor.NET: "One is '200', the other is '300': drone attacks two occupiers trying to cross river. VIDEO.

elimination (5396) Zaporizka region (1292) Self-propelled artillery (149)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 