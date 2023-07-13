Gunners destroy enemy self-propelled guns "Hyacinth-S" with spectacular strike. VIDEO
Ukrainian artillery destroyed an enemy Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system in Petrivka, Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the spectacular and effective strike by the artillery soldiers was posted on social media.
"The crew of the Russian self-propelled artillery system "Hyacinth-S" felt the work of Ukrainian artillery in the village of Petrivka, Zaporizhzhia region," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password