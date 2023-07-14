Swedish multi-purpose 40-mm Bofors L70 automatic gun in service with AFU. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers are already using the Swedish 40mm Bofors L70 multi-purpose automatic cannon in combat operations.
A video of Ukrainian soldiers demonstrating the capabilities of the Swedish gun was posted on his social media page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov.
