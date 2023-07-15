Fighters of 92nd SMB hit enemy URAL with ammunition warehouse in Luhansk region. VIDEO
A company of AHILLUS unmanned aerial vehicle systems of the 92nd Brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko used an FPV drone to destroy an enemy URAL from BC in Luhansk Oblast.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Strategic Communications Centre of the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
