Drone drops ammunition on excavator building enemy fortifications. VIDEO

A drone operator from the 127th Brigade of the TRO dropped a munition on an excavator that was building enemy fortifications.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

"The soldiers of the 228th Battalion of the 127th Brigade of the Territorial Defense stopped the illegal construction on our land with an accurate grenade throw," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Occupier tries in vain to save himself from grenade, covering his face with his hands. VIDEO