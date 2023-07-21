Drone drops ammunition on excavator building enemy fortifications. VIDEO
A drone operator from the 127th Brigade of the TRO dropped a munition on an excavator that was building enemy fortifications.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
"The soldiers of the 228th Battalion of the 127th Brigade of the Territorial Defense stopped the illegal construction on our land with an accurate grenade throw," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password