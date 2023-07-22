Paratroopers showed Challenger 2 tanks operating in Ukraine. VIDEO
British Challenger 2 tanks are already working for Ukraine’s victory. The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed them in action.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the Facebook page of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password