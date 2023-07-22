ENG
Paratroopers showed Challenger 2 tanks operating in Ukraine. VIDEO

British Challenger 2 tanks are already working for Ukraine’s victory. The Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed them in action.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the Facebook page of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

