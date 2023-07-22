Border guards repelled enemy attack by FPV drones. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards repelled an attack by enemy FPV drones. It is noted that the border guards immobilised one enemy drone with an anti-drone rifle and eliminated it with small arms fire. "Another FPV drone of the occupiers was "landed" by our fighters, probably also with the help of an anti-drone rifle. The explosives were removed from it and now it will serve our soldiers.

