Soldiers of 32nd Brigade eliminate a group of occupants in Kupiansk sector. VIDEO
Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to actively defend territory of Kharkiv region. Soldiers of 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated a group of occupants in Kupyansk sector.
This was announced by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.
