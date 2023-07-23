ENG
Soldiers of 32nd Brigade eliminate a group of occupants in Kupiansk sector. VIDEO

Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to actively defend territory of Kharkiv region. Soldiers of 32nd Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated a group of occupants in Kupyansk sector.

This was announced by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

