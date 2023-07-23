We protect culture and humanity. Russia is bringing its dismantling closer with terror, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On the evening of July 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a traditional video address to Ukrainians, in which the main topic was the night shelling of Odesa.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Zelenskyy's official Telegram.

The Ukrainian President said: "I thank each and every person who is with Odesa. I thank everyone in the city who is helping the victims and clearing the rubble. Rescuers and doctors, military and police, volunteers and local authorities, and businesses that have joined in. I am also grateful to all the citizens. It is very important to help each other and your city!

I would also like to thank those in the world who have already condemned this latest manifestation of Russian evil. We cannot allow people around the world to get used to terrorist attacks. The target of all these missiles is not just cities, villages or people. Their target is humanity and the foundations of our entire European culture. There has never been a terrorist who has been able to overcome the world, and these Kremlin madmen will not succeed either.

Read more: Kh-22s fired over Odesa could have hit military targets only by accident, - Ministry of Defense

We have already started preparing for next week. There will be many different events that will definitely strengthen Ukraine's defence. I thank NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for promptly convening the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. In fact, immediately after our conversation yesterday, the date was agreed upon - the meeting will take place this Wednesday. We are preparing it to be meaningful.

We are also preparing new support packages from our partners - everything that brings the defeat of Russian terrorists closer. More air defense systems for Ukraine, more artillery, and more long-range weapons. The recipe for ending the war is obvious: everything depends on the unity and determination of all those who value freedom, culture, and life"

Read more: Only Russian Federation thinks that killing people will make them love Russia more, - British Ambassador Simmons