Destruction of Russian 203 mm "Pion" mortar. VIDEO

Footage of Ukrainian artillery destroying a 203mm self-propelled mortar "Pion" was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the footage was posted on social media.

A 203mm "2C7 Pion" is reported destroyed in the east. Probably with the help of GMLRS.

