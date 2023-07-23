Destruction of Russian 203 mm "Pion" mortar. VIDEO
Footage of Ukrainian artillery destroying a 203mm self-propelled mortar "Pion" was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was posted on social media.
A 203mm "2C7 Pion" is reported destroyed in the east. Probably with the help of GMLRS.
