ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10557 visitors online
News Video War
22 917 24

Enemy "Buk" air defense system explodes after hitting "HIMARS" RSV missile. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillerymen hit an enemy Buk surface-to-air missile system with a US HIMARS missile system.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media by Ukrainian soldiers.

"EOS UAV adjusts HIMARS fire at the Russian Buk SAM," the soldiers wrote in a comment to the post.

See also Censor.NET: Occupiers bury remains of crew of BM-21 Grad MLRS destroyed by HIMARS missile in forest: "This is all that's left of guys". VIDEO

elimination (4985) Buk (189) HIMARS (202) anti-aircraft missile systems (153)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 