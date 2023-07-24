Enemy "Buk" air defense system explodes after hitting "HIMARS" RSV missile. VIDEO
Ukrainian artillerymen hit an enemy Buk surface-to-air missile system with a US HIMARS missile system.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media by Ukrainian soldiers.
"EOS UAV adjusts HIMARS fire at the Russian Buk SAM," the soldiers wrote in a comment to the post.
