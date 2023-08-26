National Guardsmen eliminated five occupiers and injured ten more. VIDEO
The National Guard went on a hunt for the Russian invaders: the defenders killed five invaders, and more than 10 Russians were wounded.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Telegram.
