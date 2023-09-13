Soldiers of 47th SMB attacked enemy armored personnel carrier in Melitopol direction with kamikaze drone. VIDEO
A company of attack drones from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade’s Magura successfully destroyed an enemy APC. The soldiers used an FPV drone while Russian vehicles were moving in the Melitopol sector.
The corresponding video was published on Telegram channel StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password