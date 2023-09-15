Kamikaze drone hits ATV trailer with eight occupants. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers hit a group of occupiers riding an ATV with a trailer with a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video of the attack on social media. According to the video, there were eight occupants in the trailer at the time of the attack.

"One of the most impressive videos of enemy manpower being hit by a kamikaze drone in recent days. The drone of the Special Forces of the SSU caught up with and sent a warm greeting to eight occupants who were packed into a motorbike trailer (ATV). A great target with a perfect hit," the commentary to the video reads.

