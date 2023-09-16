ENG
Freeing Andriivka: unique close-up footage from GoPro camera. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade showed a video filmed during the fighting for Andriivka, Donetsk region.

The video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy was firing mortars, and the explosions were getting closer. The attack aircraft continued to hunt the enemy in the middle of the battlefield - in a settlement teeming with Russians," the video description reads.

On the morning of 15 September, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that our defenders had recaptured Andriivka from the Russians.

