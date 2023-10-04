Modernized FPV drone "Bucephal" with enlarged warhead destroys enemy APC-3. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy APC-3 using a "Bucephal" FPV drone with an enlarged warhead.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"An upgraded Bucephalus FPV drone with an enlarged warhead effectively blows up an enemy APC-3. The camouflaged armored vehicles that were firing at the positions of the Defence Forces were detected and eliminated by the Special Forces of the SSU," reads the commentary to the video.

