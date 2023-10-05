ENG
Soldiers of 24th Brigade’s attack drone company destroyed occupier’s vehicle with sniper’s fire. VIDEO

A company of Rorig attack drones from the 24th Brigade destroyed an enemy vehicle.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

A night octocopter made a single sniper drop and blew up the enemy's equipment. The driver flew out of the vehicle several metres and went missing. His partner, as it became known from radio intercepts, is in extremely serious condition.

