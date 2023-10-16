ENG
Kamikaze drone operator flies into building where two Russian soldiers are hiding. VIDEO

An FPV drone operator of the 28th separate brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign flew into a building where two Russian soldiers were hiding, eliminating them.

According to Censor.NET, the kamikaze drone demonstrated aerobatics just before the attack on the occupiers, performing the Barrel element.

