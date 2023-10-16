ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6466 visitors online
News Video War
3 499 2

National Guard of Ukraine destroyed russian electronic warfare tower in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, aerial reconnaissance "Condor" of the 1st Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Bureviy" [Hurricane] hit the Russian electronic warfare tower with the "Murom" long-range visual surveillance system.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful attack by Ukrainian fighters was published on the Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"Murom" constituted a threat to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The target was destroyed. We continue to work for the sake of Victory! Glory to Ukraine!", - wrote the National Guard.

Read more: In direction of Bakhmut, Armed Forces continue their offensive - Defense Forces

Author: 

elimination (5073) Kup’yansk (398)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 