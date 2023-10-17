Stabilization point in Bakhmut direction: over 92% of wounded survive. VIDEO

Combat medics evacuate wounded soldiers from the front line to stabilization centers. Here doctors provide first aid to the wounded, stabilise their condition, and send them to hospital.

This is stated in the story of "Ukrainian witness", Censor.NET reports.

"When we were on the defensive, there were more losses than now. Although usually, it is the other way round. More than 92 percent of the wounded who come to this stabilisation center survive," said Denys "Osmak", commander of the brigade's medical company.

The medic also spoke about the moral dilemmas faced at the station.

See also Censor.NET: Advance of one of the units of the 93rd Brigade in the Bakhmut sector. VIDEO

"Anaesthetists have to choose who should be helped, who has a chance of survival. Sometimes there are wounded who cannot be helped. But such situations do not happen often," he added.

Serhiy, a driver of the 5th Brigade's evacuation vehicle, also spoke about the specifics of his work: "There are different situations. If you take a wrong turn, you won't be able to get to the wounded." Once, 'SS' evacuated 11 fighters at once in a Volkswagen T5 minivan."

According to the head of the medical department of the 5th Brigade, call sign "Beagle", this station is most often used by those who have been wounded by FPV drones, mortar, and other artillery shells.

"Our task is to remove the turnstiles, stop the bleeding, and carry out resuscitation if necessary. After that, we send the wounded to the hospital," he added.

Also read: Ukrainian Armed Forces continue offensive in Bakhmut sector, enemy tries to conduct offensive in Liman-Kupyansk sector - Ukrainian Defence Forces