Enemy APC-1 is blown to pieces after ammunition detonation. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator dropped a grenade on an enemy APC-1 and triggered the detonation of a Russian armored vehicle’s ammunition.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the spectacular explosions was posted on social media.
"A lightweight, unobtrusive drone dropped a grenade on an enemy APC-1, after which it exploded like a chain. Perhaps, this is one of the best detonations of the ammunition destroyed by the Ukrainian troops in recent times," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
