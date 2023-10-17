ENG
Enemy APC-1 is blown to pieces after ammunition detonation. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator dropped a grenade on an enemy APC-1 and triggered the detonation of a Russian armored vehicle’s ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the spectacular explosions was posted on social media.

"A lightweight, unobtrusive drone dropped a grenade on an enemy APC-1, after which it exploded like a chain. Perhaps, this is one of the best detonations of the ammunition destroyed by the Ukrainian troops in recent times," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Russian Army (9110) elimination (5088) APC_ (299)
