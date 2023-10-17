Enemy APC-1 is blown to pieces after ammunition detonation. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator dropped a grenade on an enemy APC-1 and triggered the detonation of a Russian armored vehicle’s ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the spectacular explosions was posted on social media.

"A lightweight, unobtrusive drone dropped a grenade on an enemy APC-1, after which it exploded like a chain. Perhaps, this is one of the best detonations of the ammunition destroyed by the Ukrainian troops in recent times," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: National Guard of Ukraine destroyed russian electronic warfare tower in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO