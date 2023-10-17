National Guard clears enemy positions in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 14th National Guard Brigade "Chervona Kalyna", supported by artillery, successfully stormed Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia. The Ukrainian artillery covered the enemy trenches while the stormtroopers sat in ambush. The soldiers then began to gradually advance along the trench, clearing out the dugouts.
Our soldiers eliminated the occupiers, but some of the Russian military still managed to escape, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password