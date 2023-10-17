ENG
National Guard clears enemy positions in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 14th National Guard Brigade "Chervona Kalyna", supported by artillery, successfully stormed Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia. The Ukrainian artillery covered the enemy trenches while the stormtroopers sat in ambush. The soldiers then began to gradually advance along the trench, clearing out the dugouts.

Our soldiers eliminated the occupiers, but some of the Russian military still managed to escape, Censor.NET reports.

