Ukrainian defenders "minus" two Russian armored vehicles, two tanks and IFV. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Presidential Brigade destroyed Russian military equipment during attacks west of Krasnohorivka village in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET reports, two Russian (MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected)) armored vehicles, two tanks and one infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) were hit by our fighters.

