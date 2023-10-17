"Asgard" group of "Ochi" (Eyes-ed.) division of 120th RSB destroyed 40 units of occupier’s equipment in 4 days. VIDEO

In four days, the Asgard group of the "Ochi" (Eyes-ed.) division of the 120th Reconnaissance Separate Battalion (RSB) destroyed 40 units of Russian equipment, including 19 tanks, with kamikaze drones.

The published video shows the destruction of two tanks and a "Bukhanka (UAZ-452-ed.)'" of the occupiers by Wild Hornets FPV drones, which were transferred to the soldiers by the Censor.NET and Butusov Plus.

For effective work, the guys need a large number of powerful drones. For example, 80 FPV drones were used to destroy 40 units of Asgard equipment.

We are currently collecting a new batch of Wild Hornets FPV drones for Asgard and need your help again. It depends on you how many drones the military will have to eliminate the occupiers.

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

