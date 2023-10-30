Enemy tank disappears in fire after hitting mine. VIDEO
In the eastern direction, a Russian tank "self-destructed" by hitting a mine.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the spectacular explosion of the enemy armoured vehicle was posted on social media.
"Detonation of a Russian tank's ammunition after hitting a mine in the east," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
