ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12474 visitors online
News Video War
12 336 16

Enemy tank disappears in fire after hitting mine. VIDEO

In the eastern direction, a Russian tank "self-destructed" by hitting a mine.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the spectacular explosion of the enemy armoured vehicle was posted on social media.

"Detonation of a Russian tank's ammunition after hitting a mine in the east," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Russian T-72B3 tank burns after being hit by high-precision projectile. VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1091) elimination (5234) disruption (179)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 