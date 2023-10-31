ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12111 visitors online
News Video War
24 557 108

Israel starts fighting Hamas in underground tunnels of Gaza Strip. VIDEO

Israeli forces attacked Hamas militants in a network of underground tunnels under the Gaza Strip.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters with reference to the press service of the Israeli Defence Forces.

"Over the past 24 hours, the IDF's combined combat forces struck approximately 300 targets, including anti-tank rocket and launcher systems under mines, as well as military installations in underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation," the statement said.

Hamas militants responded with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire.

The IDF reported that Israeli soldiers "destroyed the terrorists and sent air forces to strike enemy targets and infrastructure."

The tunnels are a key target for Israel, Reuters writes.

Author: 

Israel (267) Gaza Strip (39) Hamas (49)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 