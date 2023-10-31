Israel starts fighting Hamas in underground tunnels of Gaza Strip. VIDEO

Israeli forces attacked Hamas militants in a network of underground tunnels under the Gaza Strip.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters with reference to the press service of the Israeli Defence Forces.

"Over the past 24 hours, the IDF's combined combat forces struck approximately 300 targets, including anti-tank rocket and launcher systems under mines, as well as military installations in underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation," the statement said.

Hamas militants responded with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire.

The IDF reported that Israeli soldiers "destroyed the terrorists and sent air forces to strike enemy targets and infrastructure."

The tunnels are a key target for Israel, Reuters writes.