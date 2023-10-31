Mortar crew of 22nd Brigade eliminated group of occupants. VIDEO
A mortar crew of the 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade is destroying Russians in the Bakhmut direction.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the liquidation of the Russian invaders was published in a telegram by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
