Mortar crew of 22nd Brigade eliminated group of occupants. VIDEO

A mortar crew of the 22nd Separate Mechanised Brigade is destroying Russians in the Bakhmut direction.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the liquidation of the Russian invaders was published in a telegram by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

