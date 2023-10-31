ENG
Attack helicopters attack enemy positions with unguided missiles. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military is destroying the occupiers at the front with the help of Mi-17-V5 and Mi-8MT attack and transport helicopters. From helicopters, our soldiers attack enemy positions with unguided missiles.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the helicopters' operation was posted online by Ukrainian defenders.

