Attack helicopters attack enemy positions with unguided missiles. VIDEO
The Ukrainian military is destroying the occupiers at the front with the help of Mi-17-V5 and Mi-8MT attack and transport helicopters. From helicopters, our soldiers attack enemy positions with unguided missiles.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the helicopters' operation was posted online by Ukrainian defenders.
