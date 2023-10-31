ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12374 visitors online
News Video War
7 901 7

Ukrainian troops destroyed 4 tanks and 6 infantry fighting vehicles in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, our fighters destroyed a Russian tank and damaged three more. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles and damaged four more.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of Russian equipment was published in a telegram by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Watch more: Russians detain two of their soldiers on suspicion of killing a family in Volnovakha. VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1091) APC_ (300) Kup’yansk (422)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 