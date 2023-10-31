Ukrainian troops destroyed 4 tanks and 6 infantry fighting vehicles in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, our fighters destroyed a Russian tank and damaged three more. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles and damaged four more.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of Russian equipment was published in a telegram by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Watch more: Russians detain two of their soldiers on suspicion of killing a family in Volnovakha. VIDEO