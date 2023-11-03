Zaluzhnyi and Syrskyi congratulated gunners and military engineers on their professional holiday. VIDEO

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulated artillerymen and military engineers on their professional holiday.

According to Censor.NET, congratulations to the Ukrainian soldiers were posted on Zaluzhnyi 's social media page and the page of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Dear comrades-in-arms, today we celebrate the Day of the Engineer Forces, as well as the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery! I thank every engineer, missile, and artillery soldier for their service and defense of Ukraine! For selflessly stopping enemy invasions, liberating our land, hitting the occupiers in the most painful places, and demonstrating the true strength and power of the Ukrainian army. Together - to victory!" Zaluzhnyi said in his greeting.

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi also addressed the artillerymen in a special video message.

"Artillerymen are the gods of war. I would like to thank them for their powerful and accurate fire, for their professional actions that save the lives of our infantry," Syrsky said in the video.