Students of "Lviv Polytechnic" went to protest and demanded Farion’s dismissal. VIDEO

Students of Lviv Polytechnic protested and demanded the dismissal of Iryna Farion, who works at this educational institution.

"Students of Lviv Polytechnic are protesting today and demanding the dismissal of Iryna Farion," the author of the publication said in a comment.

The reason for the students' action was Farion's statements about the Russian-speaking soldiers of the Ukrainian army.

Recall that on November 7, Iryna Farion said that she does not consider the Russian-speaking military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be Ukrainians. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets saw this as a violation of the equality of citizens and said that he had appealed to the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting to take appropriate measures. Soldiers from the frontline responded to the linguist in Ukrainian, calling her "stupid #ck".

Subsequently, the collegium and the trade union committee of students of the Lviv Polytechnic National University, where Farion teaches, called on law enforcement officers to check her statements for insulting the honor and dignity of the military.

