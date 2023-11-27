ENG
Soldiers piled up occupiers’ protective helmets at captured position: "I think it’s not hard to guess where heads are". VIDEO

The Ukrainian soldiers gathered together the occupiers’ protective helmets that were eliminated during the capture of the enemy position.

According to Censor.NET, the video posted on social media shows five helmets. One of them has a rather symbolic inscription - Dokhlyy. This is probably the call sign of the occupier.

