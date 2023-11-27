ENG
Drone attacked two Russians hiding in half-destroyed building. VIDEO

A drone operator of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura" attacked two occupants who were hiding in a destroyed building with a drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Watch: Soldiers pile up occupiers' helmets at captured position: "I think it's not hard to guess where heads are". VIDEO

