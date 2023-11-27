Group of occupiers dies on Ukrainian soil after drone attack. VIDEO
The drone operator eliminated a group of occupiers lying in the trenches with accurate drops of ammunition.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the combat work of a Ukrainian drone operator and the last seconds of the life of the Russian invaders was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU Telegram channel.
