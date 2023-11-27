Defense Forces eliminated occupier, who was collecting mines in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated the Russian occupier in the Avdiivka direction. The enemy was collecting anti-tank mines in the middle of the day.

According to Censor.NET, the published footage shows how the Russian collected anti-tank mines in the field and placed them next to the burnt equipment. However, when Ukrainian fighters saw him and hit him, all the mines that the occupier was collecting were also detonated.

