DIU attacked expensive occupiers’ SAM with drone - Russians tried to shoot down Ukrainian drone with missile but missed. VIDEO

Servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by the DIU press service and shown in a video, Censor.NET reports.

The occupants' SAMs were discovered in the Russian-Ukrainian border area by the servicemen of the 1st Division of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest". The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's operators took off with a Warmate 3.0 UAV and followed the coordinates provided by the unit.

"On approach, the Russians tried to shoot down the drone with a missile from the TOR, but missed - the attack UAV continued to move. As a result of the successful fire damage to the enemy target, Moscow lost another expensive anti-aircraft missile system," the statement said.

