ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9030 visitors online
News Video War
12 172 5

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel enemy assault with "Wild Hornets" drones near Urozhaine. VIDEO

Soldiers from the Bulava unit and their comrades from the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade repelled an enemy assault near Urozhayne with Wild Hornets drones.

According to Censor.NET, the positions were held and the enemy suffered losses thanks to the professionalism of the Ukrainian military and your help in creating the Wild Hornets FPV drones.

This drone was delivered to the soldiers at your expense. We are preparing a new batch of drones for our defenders. Please join our fundraising for the Wild Hornets:

Read more: We are preparing for increase in enemy activity in Avdiivka direction - Defense Forces

MonoBank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]

Author: 

Separate Presidential Brigade (60) drones from Censor.NET readers (116) Dyki Shershni (158)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 