Ukrainian Armed Forces repel enemy assault with "Wild Hornets" drones near Urozhaine. VIDEO
Soldiers from the Bulava unit and their comrades from the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade repelled an enemy assault near Urozhayne with Wild Hornets drones.
According to Censor.NET, the positions were held and the enemy suffered losses thanks to the professionalism of the Ukrainian military and your help in creating the Wild Hornets FPV drones.
This drone was delivered to the soldiers at your expense. We are preparing a new batch of drones for our defenders. Please join our fundraising for the Wild Hornets:
MonoBank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
PrivatBank: 4731219611037825
PayPal: [email protected]
