Soldiers of 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade destroy two Russian tanks near Marinka with FPV drones. VIDEO
A Garuda unit of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two Russian tanks in the Marinka direction. The soldiers used FPV drones to destroy the enemy vehicles.
The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Military Courier, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password