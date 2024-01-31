ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11267 visitors online
News Video War
7 541 10

Soldiers of 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade destroy two Russian tanks near Marinka with FPV drones. VIDEO

A Garuda unit of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two Russian tanks in the Marinka direction. The soldiers used FPV drones to destroy the enemy vehicles.

The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Military Courier, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone eliminates unarmed Russian soldier in middle of field. VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1076) elimination (4985) Marinka (265)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 