Occupants collect remains of their "two hundredths" in black bags. VIDEO

A video of the result of a strike by Ukrainian soldiers on an occupier’s base in the Donetsk direction has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, several occupants are seen on the recording putting the remains of their "two hundredths" in black bags.

"The Russian military are collecting the burnt bodies of their "two hundredths" after the Ukrainian soldiers attacked the occupiers' base in the Donetsk direction. According to preliminary data, four vehicles, dozens of drones and electronic warfare equipment were destroyed. Eight occupants were killed, five were wounded," the author of the publication said in a comment.

Watch more: Soldiers of Comanche unit of 40th Airborne Brigade destroyed 21 artillery installations with FPV drones "Wild Hornets" in a month. VIDEO