Explosions and arrival at enterprise in Belgorod, Russia. VIDEO

In Belgorod, Russia, explosions and at least one air raid on a factory are reported.

According to Censor.NET, videos have been posted on social media showing the sounds of explosions and fires at the arrival site.

There is also a fragment of video showing Russians hiding in a special shelter built on the street.

