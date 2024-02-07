Explosions and arrival at enterprise in Belgorod, Russia. VIDEO
In Belgorod, Russia, explosions and at least one air raid on a factory are reported.
According to Censor.NET, videos have been posted on social media showing the sounds of explosions and fires at the arrival site.
There is also a fragment of video showing Russians hiding in a special shelter built on the street.
