Russia recruits mercenaries in Syria for war against Ukraine - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russia is recruiting mercenaries in Syria for the war against Ukraine. Travel agencies are involved in the recruitment scheme. Syrians are issued Russian passports under an expedited procedure within 5 days.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the training is taking place on Syrian territory near the city of Aleppo and the Kuweires airfield. The first batch (about 1,000 mercenaries) is undergoing training with an emphasis on combat operations in urban areas, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.

After completing the training, the militants will be transported to the Khmeimim airbase and from there to Russia. Upon arrival, they will be issued Russian passports and then mobilised into the occupation army.

The DIU published a video where Syrians were handed Russian passports made in five days.

The intelligence service notes that Moscow is recruiting Syrians into the army through travel agencies. The DIU explains that mercenaries are first promised jobs as security guards at oil refineries in Yakutia, and then lured to "higher-paying jobs" in Buryatia.

In Ulan-Ude, the certified mercenaries will be mobilised to the 5th Separate Guards Tank Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces (military unit 46108) and then participate in hostilities in Ukraine.

"Recruitment of Syrians for the war indicates a deterioration in the moral and psychological state of the Russian occupation forces due to large-scale losses and the need to replenish them for further meat assaults," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine emphasises.