Soldiers of 71st Brigade destroy rare Russian armored vehicle "Typhoon-K" worth about $2.5 million. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 71st Jaeger Brigade destroyed a brand new Russian armored vehicle "Typhoon-K". The enemy vehicle, worth 2.5 million dollars, was transporting ammunition to the occupiers’ positions at night.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the unit, Censor.NET reports.

"The target was hit by the first shell, and when it dawned, the enemy combat vehicle was destroyed by FPV drone operators," the soldiers said.

