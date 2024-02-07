ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13960 visitors online
News Video War
10 814 9

Soldiers of 71st Brigade destroy rare Russian armored vehicle "Typhoon-K" worth about $2.5 million. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 71st Jaeger Brigade destroyed a brand new Russian armored vehicle "Typhoon-K". The enemy vehicle, worth 2.5 million dollars, was transporting ammunition to the occupiers’ positions at night.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the unit, Censor.NET reports.

"The target was hit by the first shell, and when it dawned, the enemy combat vehicle was destroyed by FPV drone operators," the soldiers said.

Watch more: Occupants collect remains of their "two hundredths" in black bags. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4992) The 71st Jaeger Brigade (22)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 