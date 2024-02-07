Powerful explosion occurs in Izhevsk, Russia. VIDEO

On the evening of February 7, a powerful explosion occurred in the Russian city of Izhevsk, which is known as one of the centers of the Russian defense industry.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the explosion is being shared on social media.

It should be noted that the explosion area is the test site of the Votkinsk Military Plant, which manufactures rocket engines.

The plant is included in the EU sanctions list because of the production of missiles and ammunition for the Iskander and Tochka-U systems, which Russia used during its aggressive war against Ukraine."

