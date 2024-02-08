ENG
Enemy armored vehicle burning in field near Avdiivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle in a battle near Avdiivka.

According to Censor.NET, the video posted on social media shows an armoured vehicle covered in flames with its turret torn off.

"Avdiivka direction: the guys are working together to destroy the Russian invasion," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

